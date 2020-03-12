Coronavirus: India making efforts to evacuate its citizens | Oneindia News

Global  

EAM Jaishankar says evacuation efforts from Italy and Iran underway; Harsh Vardhan gives update on labs testing for Coronavirus; China declares peak of virus outbreak is over; India suspends all tourist visas till April 15th; Rajinikanth outlines political vision, says he doesn't want to be CM; Jyotiraditya Scindia meets Rajnath Singh & Amit Shah and more news #Rajinikanthpoliticalentry #CoronavirusPandemic

WHO declares Coronavirus a pandemic, India quarantines itself| Oneindia News [Video]WHO declares Coronavirus a pandemic, India quarantines itself| Oneindia News

Markets hot 30-month low amid Coronavirus fears; WHO declares Coronavirus a pandemic; India suspends all tourist visas till April 15th; Delhi police arrests PFI president, secretary over Delhi..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:10Published

Coronavirus: Donald Trump suspends all travel from Europe to US [Video]Coronavirus: Donald Trump suspends all travel from Europe to US

US President Donald Trump announced a ban on all travel from Europe into the US amid the coronavirus scare. Trump said that smart action today would prevent the spread of coronavirus tomorrow and added..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:08Published

