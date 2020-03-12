Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Remains of Planet That Collided With Earth May Be Hidden Inside the Moon

Remains of Planet That Collided With Earth May Be Hidden Inside the Moon

Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
Remains of Planet That Collided With Earth May Be Hidden Inside the Moon

Remains of Planet That Collided With Earth May Be Hidden Inside the Moon

In the moon’s deep mantle, scientists think they’ve found evidence of Theia, the planet thought to have collided with Earth to form the moon.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Saudi24N

Saudi 24 News Researchers: The remains of the planet that collided with Earth are buried in the moon https://t.co/39CZGcwXCz https://t.co/Qe7C6oohuI 41 minutes ago

Saudi24N

Saudi 24 News Researchers: The remains of the planet that collided with the Earth are buried in the moon – our lives – destinatio… https://t.co/xUB9yndgDG 16 hours ago

Humanity4Space

Stand by Humanity RT @DailyAstronomic: 10 March: The rings of Uranus were discovered #OnThisDay in 1977. Thought to be relatively young, they are probably th… 2 days ago

DailyAstronomic

Daily Astronomic 10 March: The rings of Uranus were discovered #OnThisDay in 1977. Thought to be relatively young, they are probably… https://t.co/9g9j7VaU8T 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.