Harvey Weinstein hospitalised with chest pains

Harvey Weinstein was back in Bellevue Hospital hours after he was sentenced to serve 23 years behind bars in Manhattan on Wednesday morning.

Harvey Weinstein experiencing 'chest pains,' sent to Bellevue Hospital, spokesman says

Disgraced Hollywood film mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was convicted last month of rape and sexual...
FOXNews.com - Published

Harvey Weinstein taken to hospital with chest pains straight after being jailed for 23 years

Harvey Weinstein was taken to hospital suffering from chest pains shortly after he was sentenced to...
Independent - Published Also reported by •Indian ExpressReutersReuters India



Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein Moved To Rikers Island After Undergoing Heart Surgery [Video]Harvey Weinstein Moved To Rikers Island After Undergoing Heart Surgery

He was taken to a hospital for chest pains after a Manhattan jury found him guilty of two charges on Feb. 24.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:45Published

Weinstein in hospital as reaction to verdict pours in [Video]Weinstein in hospital as reaction to verdict pours in

An attorney for Harvey Weinstein said the former film producer was &apos;upbeat&apos; despite being detained in Bellevue Hospital Tuesday after reportedly having chest pains upon being..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:42Published

