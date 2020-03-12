Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > He left his body and came back with a whole new take on life

He left his body and came back with a whole new take on life

Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 03:08s - Published < > Embed
He left his body and came back with a whole new take on life

He left his body and came back with a whole new take on life

Yuri Rav had an alien encounter and it changed his life forever.

It helped him find his purpose in life, and now he paints murals to bring the world together and show everyone what it was like meeting extraterrestrial beings.

His art is a reminder that we aren't alone in the universe.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

suupholly

bad religion @slaymaria i went to a party awhile ago and a frank ocean song came on and i swear my soul left my body & came back it was amazing 8 hours ago

BuddyS8N

Buddy Satan - A friend and role model. (She/Her) @Charlethewal @gothicsushii @KEEMSTAR I actually stayed at a place near Tyler for a while, about a month twice a ye… https://t.co/TKFe7Ng70B 10 hours ago

madkat1985

Crazy walking moon Z- what does it feel like? C- I have bolted in reality Z- what does that mean? C- my body jumped back and to the le… https://t.co/7ZnWP3fJjb 1 day ago

OfCrimsonDanger

𝐑𝐞𝐝. @HereticTrooper + through the body of the Raven, they came to a corridor near the rear of the ship. To her left, a… https://t.co/4XEpjF5nQh 1 day ago

Michelluuh

michellugh!⁷ @btseternaIs istg it’s like my soul left my body. my soul is still at the concert venue the***never came back 😭😭 2 days ago

eNPHAN

ILLUMINATI @MynameisFace Legit? That’s fire. I knew a kid named Walter Green Beer in college. Mog dropped out after 3 quarters… https://t.co/p35STWsK5O 2 days ago

CarolinaKareem

Water Breathing: 11th form @Megelujah_ Me gaining weight led me to it to, i was 144 since I was 17 and when I left last July to do the cruise… https://t.co/2Y5MLSYDwu 3 days ago

a1waysjamin

28:06:42:12 @gruesomeee She was feeling a little sick when I had left this morning. Came back 2 hours later and she’s crying he… https://t.co/Dra0FqtxVf 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.