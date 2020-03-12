Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > TRUMP WEDNESDAY NIGHT

TRUMP WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Video Credit: WEVV - Published < > Embed
TRUMP WEDNESDAY NIGHT
TRUMP WEDNESDAY NIGHT
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

TRUMP WEDNESDAY NIGHT

President trump addressing the nation wednesday night?

About the coronavirus pandemic from the oval office.... the president said?

The united states will suspend travel from europe for 30 days as of friday?

With some exceptions..... he said?

The measure will not apply to the united kingdom*or travelers from the ?s who undergo appropriate screenings.... the president also asked congress for an additional 5?billio?

Dollars in funding for small business loans?

And says he will call on the ?

?s to delay the april 15th tax deadline?

For certain businesses and individuals.... the



Recent related news from verified sources

Trump announces delay of tax deadline for virus victims

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump announced Wednesday night that he will instruct the...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


U.S. will loan $50 billion to small businesses, defer taxes to fight coronavirus, Trump says

The United States will give individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses a three-month tax holiday...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

AliceQou

Alice RT @mmpadellan: The Obama Administration oversaw an 8-yr bull run in the stock market, which ended TODAY. Leave it to the guy with a fraud… 7 seconds ago

YANHUNTE

YAN RT @nytimes: President Trump for the first time on Wednesday night acknowledged the seriousness of the coronavirus. He blamed European and… 17 seconds ago

_1BUV

💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 #Morning #Joe opened Thursday #Morning juxtaposing a number of previous statements made by President Donald Trump w… https://t.co/MVxvIQ7iIt 27 seconds ago

wosewood

JJ🧜‍♀️🧚‍♀️🧞‍♀️ RT @Not_A_Banker: I would be broke if donald had talked 10 minutes longer: https://t.co/VTQHAUbFJ6 #Trumpspeech 34 seconds ago

HappyHarvFan

Sherry Gillespie RT @JeffreyGuterman: Stock futures tank, hit ‘limit down’ halt after Trump's awful speech; Dow set to fall 1,100 points at open https://t.c… 53 seconds ago

micheleabramso2

michele abramson RT @chitownhustler: Dow futures drop 600 points as Trump speech disappoints investors ⁦@IntelOperator⁩ https://t.co/cbTERsHkKu 1 minute ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump suspends Europe-US travel [Video]Trump suspends Europe-US travel

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday night he was suspending all travel between the United States and Europe - excluding the UK and Ireland - for 30 days starting Friday as he seeks to combat the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published

Travelers At LAX React To President Donald Trump's Restrictions In Response To Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]Travelers At LAX React To President Donald Trump's Restrictions In Response To Coronavirus Pandemic

On Wednesday night, new travel restrictions will prevent foreign nationals in Europe from coming to the United States for 30 days starting Friday.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.