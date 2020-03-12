Gender neutral barbershop charges by LENGTH not style or sex 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 02:21s - Published Gender neutral barbershop charges by LENGTH not style or sex This gender neutral barbershop is breaking new ground - by charging by LENGTH of hair not style of sex of the customer.Shotgun barbers, which has two stores in Bristol, said it is pursuing this unusual model to stop women having to pay "ridiculous" prices for short hair cuts.Customers pay for a haircut on the length of their hair - not their gender.Owner Sam Young said: ''We've noticed an influx of women coming to get their haircut in barber shops with shorter hair."We've heard a lot of barbers won't cut women's hair and there's not really a reason for it. "There's a lot of women getting shorter haircuts in hairdressing salons and being charged ridiculous money for it like they were getting full service hairdressing work, when it is stuff we were doing anyway."We've been heading down this route since the end of that year. It started off with a couple of customers and word travels pretty fast."A short cut off the ears could cost £20, while a long cut over the ears will cost £30. Shotgun's website says that the store is looking to move with the times."Shotgun recognise that fast-moving times call for a new approach to the traditional service in the hairdressing and barbering industry. We feel that you no longer need to define cuts by gender."We charge one price for any gender and this is based on both hair length and what services you choose." Sam hopes the store's inclusive attitude can help attract disaffected clients. "There's gotta be some kind of stigma with maintaining the 'man cave' about it. We're not about that anymore. It's 2020 - gender is pretty much gone, isn't it?""Only way you are going to bring in new customers is when someone is unhappy with their haircut. If they are, we are the place for you." 0

