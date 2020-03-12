Naomi Campbell wears hazmat suit through LAX airport now < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:51s - Published Naomi Campbell wears hazmat suit through LAX airport Naomi Campbell wore a hazmat suit through LAX airport this week to prevent her from catching the Coronavirus.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Naomi Campbell arrives at airport in hazmat suit amid Covid-19 outbreak Naomi Campbell has been pictured arriving at an airport wearing a hazmat suit amid the global panic...

Belfast Telegraph - Published 1 day ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Edward Cowling Naomi Campbell wears hazmat suit to airport amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/6EU0dY8rLe via @CNNTravel 15 minutes ago azpi RT @TODAYonline: Naomi Campbell Wears Hazmat Suit Through LAX Airport https://t.co/ZFkCmzxvuz https://t.co/nul1TyAS10 25 minutes ago TODAY Naomi Campbell Wears Hazmat Suit Through LAX Airport https://t.co/ZFkCmzxvuz https://t.co/nul1TyAS10 28 minutes ago Ms. Carmen P. Naomi Campbell Wears Full Hazmat Suit For Flight Amid Coronavirus Crisis https://t.co/6klJydG7OP https://t.co/fQXLpvgzLe 55 minutes ago EWN Lifestyle Naomi Campbell wears hazmat suit through LAX airport https://t.co/N3QuHIDUTR https://t.co/cb8SwvDOcF 1 hour ago Isami Aldini RT @madebygooggle: Naomi Campbell wears full hazmat suit to airport amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/LOTkHT0llJ she took the precauti… 2 hours ago MadeByGoogle Naomi Campbell wears full hazmat suit to airport amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/LOTkHT0llJ she took the pre… https://t.co/FlhoAzSuxE 2 hours ago Doonited.India Naomi Campbell Wears Hazmat Suit Amid Coronavirus Scare https://t.co/BegIbFFj81 https://t.co/aK6klGVVlG 2 hours ago