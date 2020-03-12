Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tom Hanks tests positive for coronavirus

Tom Hanks tests positive for coronavirus

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 03:07s - Published < > Embed
Tom Hanks tests positive for coronavirus
Tom Hanks tests positive for coronavirus
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus in Australia

Actor Tom Hanks has announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus while working on an Elvis...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •Hull Daily MailSBSMid-DayIndiaTimeseBaums WorldHinduSOHHJust Jared


Hanks' fellow cast, crew sent home as Gold Coast mayor sees bright side

Gold Coast mayor Tom Tate found a bright side to actor Tom Hanks testing positive to coronavirus...
Sydney Morning Herald - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ConservadorUS

Lente Conservador Tom Hanks Tests Positive & NBA Suspends Season After Player Contracts Coronavirus https://t.co/7LMphZwBqK 54 seconds ago

Ninji_TheNinja

ninji lee 🦋 RT @business: Coronavirus latest: • 125,326 confirmed cases • 4,625 deaths worldwide • CDC raises Europe travel warning • Greece reports… 1 minute ago

ENTR_PROFILER

ENTERTAINMENT PROFILER RT @cnni: If it was possible to ignore the coronavirus before, that's not the case for the US anymore. • Trump announces sweeping ban on… 3 minutes ago

jpat1eco

JP RT @CNN: If it was possible to ignore the coronavirus before, that's not the case for the US anymore. • Trump announces sweeping ban on t… 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus [Video]Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus

Actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have revealed that they have tested positive for coronavirus while in Australia. Hanks shared the news on his Instagram page, shortly after the virus was declared a..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 03:22Published

Sheryl Crow leads well wishes to Tom Hanks following coronavirus diagnosis [Video]Sheryl Crow leads well wishes to Tom Hanks following coronavirus diagnosis

Sheryl Crow has led well wishes to Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson after they were both diagnosed with coronavirus whilst in Australia.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.