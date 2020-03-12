NBA suspends season due to coronavirus 14 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:13s - Published NBA suspends season due to coronavirus The National Basketball Association announced on Wednesday (March 11) they would be suspending the rest of the season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus. Gloria Tso reports.

Tweets about this Ian Cox RT @nycjim: #CORONAVIRUS update: *Trump imposes travel ban on Europe for 30 days. *Dow futures plunge 1,200+ points. *Italy closes stores… 5 seconds ago Ariel A. Grey G. PhD RT @NorbertElekes: Coronavirus, March 11: - WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic - NYC cancels St Patrick's Day parade - Trump suspends t… 6 seconds ago litzi RT @bryan_kirbyy: In the last 35 minutes: * No travel from Europe to US in 30 days * Rudy Gobert has coronavirus * Tom Hanks has coronaviru… 6 seconds ago Hotsauce RT @TishaESPN: "Players from teams the Jazz have played within the past 10 days are being told to self-quarantine, sources told ESPN's Bria… 7 seconds ago Hotsauce RT @SportsCenter: Players from teams the Jazz have played within the past 10 days were told to self-quarantine, sources told @WindhorstESPN… 13 seconds ago Wash Your Hands Yes, another article about this from me. https://t.co/S2urhwLx1G 18 seconds ago Crusader Newspaper NBA suspends season after Utah Jazz player tests positive for the coronavirus | The Crusader Newspaper Group… https://t.co/PtAv7I88mp 24 seconds ago Sean Hyman Trump Bans All Travel From Europe For 30 Days; Tom Hanks Infected; NBA Suspends Season: Live Updates | Zero Hedge https://t.co/5D3nSousQz 24 seconds ago