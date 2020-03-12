Global  

NBA suspends season due to coronavirus

NBA suspends season due to coronavirus

NBA suspends season due to coronavirus

The National Basketball Association announced on Wednesday (March 11) they would be suspending the rest of the season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus.

Gloria Tso reports.

