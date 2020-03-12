Global  

President Trump announces travel restrictions

President Trump announces travel restrictions
President Trump announces travel restrictions
VERLUN

[email protected] Lun# Bolsonaro presidente# 🇧🇷🇧🇷 RT @ABC: BREAKING: Pres. Trump announces the U.S. will suspend all travel from Europe to America for a month, starting Friday. The United K… 5 seconds ago

lindamac12steps

Linda “TRUMP 2020” MacDougall RT @Hoya97: President Trump Announces Travel Ban from Europe, Financial Assistance for Coronavirus Victims -- While Nancy Pelosi Lectures o… 37 seconds ago

KarlaMeggison

Kmeggison ❌ RT @gatewaypundit: President Trump Announces Travel Ban from Europe, Financial Assistance for Coronavirus Victims -- While Nancy Pelosi Lec… 1 minute ago

SaveHunnyBeez

QNion🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @ChanelRion: #HappeningNow: President Trump announces 30 day suspension of travel from Europe to the US. Exception made for UK. @OANN 1 minute ago

lookback69

Look Back RT @Brusocrew5: ✅President Trump has his priorities in order while crazy Pelosi continues to be a disgrace to USA 🇺🇸 👇 President Trump Ann… 1 minute ago

PatriotTrump77

WWG1WGA RT @ACTforAmerica: President Donald Trump said he will significantly restrict travel from Europe to the U.S. for the next 30 days https://t… 2 minutes ago

CannixYau

Cannix Yau RT @TIMEWorld: President Trump Suspends All Travel Between U.S. and Europe as He Announces New Measures to Fight Coronavirus https://t.co/5… 2 minutes ago

1gregwalden

Greg Walden RT @FoxFriendsFirst: President Trump announces the U.S. is suspending all travel from Europe to the U.S. for 30 days. https://t.co/PG6C96AP… 3 minutes ago


President Trump Announces Travel Ban To And From Europe For 30 Days [Video]President Trump Announces Travel Ban To And From Europe For 30 Days

The restrictions do not apply to Great Britain.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:42Published

Las Vegas braces as President Trump announces new European travel restrictions [Video]Las Vegas braces as President Trump announces new European travel restrictions

The President of the United States has announced sweeping new travel restrictions from several European countries to try and slow the fast-moving coronavirus global pandemic.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:38Published

