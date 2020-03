Coronavirus crisis: India suspends all visas till April 15th, WHO declares it a Pandemic | Oneindia

INDIA IS NOW AGRESSIVELY TRYING TO CONTAIN ANY FURTHER SPREAD OF COVID-19, PLACING ITSELF IN QUARANTINE.... INDIA ON WEDNESDAY SUSPENDED ALL VISAS, EXCEPT A FEW CATEGORIES SUCH AS DIPLOMATIC AND EMPLOYMENT, TILL APRIL 15 TO PREVENT THE SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS AS 10 NEW CASES WERE REPORTED TAKING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF PATIENTS IN THE COUNTRY TO 73.

THE GOVERNMENT HAS ALSO STRONGLY ADVISED INDIANS TO AVOID ALL NON-ESSENTIAL TRAVEL ABROAD.

VISA-FREE TRAVEL FACILITY GRANTED TO OVERSEAS CITIZENSHIP OF INDIA CARD HOLDERS IS ALSO KEPT IN ABEYANCE TILL APRIL 15.