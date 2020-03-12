Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US

HEM News Agency BBC News - Coronavirus: Trump suspends travel from Europe to US https://t.co/ipKU8CM0Ea 7 seconds ago

tasha charles RT @CBCNews: In today's Morning Brief newsletter: • How to self-isolate during the coronavirus crisis. • Trump has sharply restricted pas… 7 seconds ago

Salt TV Trump suspends travel from Europe to US https://t.co/7QmTJbTksW via @salt media 20 seconds ago

Hi Normal people: yes ! Wooo Hooo ! Thank you Mr. President ! Stop that virus from spreading ! Soros Democrats and t… https://t.co/FomJffod48 21 seconds ago

Q_T_Pi ♿ Veteran, 🇺🇸 Follow the 🐇 RT @BillH1059: Donald Trump suspends travel to the US from Europe for 30 days to limit coronavirus spread https://t.co/PFsvTfZEnF 22 seconds ago

fasting39🇺🇸 RT @go4itbas: 🇺🇸 🙏 #America1st 👏#2A4Life 🇺🇸 #VoteRedToSaveAmerica❤️#WWG1WGA 🇺🇸 President Trump suspends travel from Europe to US in fight a… 22 seconds ago

Calgary Herald Donald Trump suspends all travel from Europe to the United States to fight #coronavirus, U.K. exempted https://t.co/JzJh31vmUH #COVID19 26 seconds ago