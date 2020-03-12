Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US

Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:21s - Published < > Embed
Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US

Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US

President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office on the day the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Donald Trump suspends travel from Europe to US for 30 days

President Donald Trump has announced he is suspending all travel from Europe, excluding the UK, to...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •NewsyNews24Deutsche WelleIndian ExpressSeattle TimesReutersBBC NewsSeekingAlphaReuters IndiaWales Online



You Might Like


Tweets about this

halfeatenmind

HEM News Agency BBC News - Coronavirus: Trump suspends travel from Europe to US https://t.co/ipKU8CM0Ea 7 seconds ago

slimchick1900

tasha charles RT @CBCNews: In today's Morning Brief newsletter: • How to self-isolate during the coronavirus crisis. • Trump has sharply restricted pas… 7 seconds ago

SaltTelevision

Salt TV Trump suspends travel from Europe to US https://t.co/7QmTJbTksW via @salt media 20 seconds ago

FionasRevenge

Hi Normal people: yes ! Wooo Hooo ! Thank you Mr. President ! Stop that virus from spreading ! Soros Democrats and t… https://t.co/FomJffod48 21 seconds ago

_cdaugherty

Q_T_Pi ♿ Veteran, 🇺🇸 Follow the 🐇 RT @BillH1059: Donald Trump suspends travel to the US from Europe for 30 days to limit coronavirus spread https://t.co/PFsvTfZEnF 22 seconds ago

fasting39

fasting39🇺🇸 RT @go4itbas: 🇺🇸 🙏 #America1st 👏#2A4Life 🇺🇸 #VoteRedToSaveAmerica❤️#WWG1WGA 🇺🇸 President Trump suspends travel from Europe to US in fight a… 22 seconds ago

calgaryherald

Calgary Herald Donald Trump suspends all travel from Europe to the United States to fight #coronavirus, U.K. exempted https://t.co/JzJh31vmUH #COVID19 26 seconds ago

kipkemei_kosgei

Kipkemei Kosgei Joel RT @Gideon_Kitheka: Coronavirus: Trump suspends travel from Europe to US. Soon the Whole World will come to a Stand Still, and every human… 27 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump Suspends Travel From Europe To U.S. [Video]President Trump Suspends Travel From Europe To U.S.

The president said in a rare Oval Office address that travel from Europe will be suspended for 30 days starting Friday at midnight.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:27Published

Trump suspends travel to Europe [Video]Trump suspends travel to Europe

Trump suspends travel to Europe

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 01:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.