Coronavirus medical workers remove face masks to celebrate suspension of makeshift hospitals in Wuhan

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:37s
Medical workers who were treating coronavirus patients took their face masks off to celebrate the suspension of all 16 makeshift hospitals in Wuhan on March 10.

The video shows 20 medical workers in blue uniforms standing in a line on the stairs in front of Hongshan Stadium, a makeshift hospital in Wuchang District, while taking off their face masks revealing their smiling faces one-by-one.

According to reports, 16 makeshift hospitals in Wuhan have all been suspended because the number of coronavirus patients has continuously dropped.

The 20 medical workers were from Guizhou Province, they went to Wuhan to help battle the coronavirus outbreak.

