Farnell Middle School closing for two days over coronavirus concerns

Farnell Middle School closing for two days over coronavirus concerns

Farnell Middle School closing for two days over coronavirus concerns

Hillsborough County Schools announced early Thursday morning that Farnell Middle School is closing for two days after a man at the school came into contact with a coronavirus patient.

Fulton County Schools close for additional days due to coronavirus case

Fulton County Schools will remain closed on Wednesday, March 11 due to health and safety concerns...
Two Seattle public schools join throng of 115-plus Washington schools that have closed over coronavirus concerns

Since Feb. 27, at least 115 public and private schools and universities in Washington state closed...
