Spanish travellers scramble to U.S. before travel ban

Long queues of passengers were seen at Madrid Barajas airport on Thursday, after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed sweeping restrictions on travel from Europe to the United States.

The restrictions were imposed in response to mounting pressure on Trump to take action against a rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak.

The travel order, which starts at midnight on Friday (March 13), does not apply to Britain, or to Americans undergoing "appropriate screenings," Trump said.

After some confusion on how the restrictions would affect trade with Europe, Trump clarified that "trade will in no way be affected."




