Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mira Sorvino & Rosanna Arquette lead Harvey Weinstein sentencing celebrations

Mira Sorvino & Rosanna Arquette lead Harvey Weinstein sentencing celebrations

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
Mira Sorvino & Rosanna Arquette lead Harvey Weinstein sentencing celebrations

Mira Sorvino & Rosanna Arquette lead Harvey Weinstein sentencing celebrations

Rosanna Arquette and Mira Sorvino are among the Hollywood stars celebrating following the news disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to serve 23 years behind bars.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Rosanna Arquette, Mira Sorvino Applaud Harvey Weinstein's 23-Year Prison Sentence

Also taking to social media in celebration of the sentencing is fellow actress Ellen Barkin who...
AceShowbiz - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Mira Sorvino and Rosanna Arquette lead Harvey Weinstein sentencing celebrations: https://t.co/2aDPvBcBYR #Weinstein #HarveyWeinstein 22 minutes ago

kiplagatvincent

kiplagat vincent Asia Argento, Mira Sorvino and Rosanna Arquette react to Harvey Weinstein's 23-year prison sentence: 'Justice at la… https://t.co/RHDVG8Mx9T 1 hour ago

patriciak8191

Patricia Ortego Asia Argento, Mira Sorvino and Rosanna Arquette react to Harvey Weinstein's 23-year prison sentence: 'Justice at la… https://t.co/2Wpa2VtqCH 2 hours ago

rosaleilani

Carrie Phyliky Rimes Asia Argento, Mira Sorvino and Rosanna Arquette react to Harvey Weinstein's 23-year prison sentence: 'Justice at la… https://t.co/MLxZrCbiHN 4 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @Variety: Mira Sorvino, Rosanna Arquette react to Weinstein sentencing: "Justice is served" https://t.co/xKGsRdleyh 5 hours ago

People_SA

People Magazine SA Mira Sorvino & Rosanna Arquette lead Harvey Weinstein sentencing celebrations - https://t.co/p3FRvjRIbq https://t.co/GO79Ixyz7W 6 hours ago

Rozz_Hardy

Little Black Star. RT @HollywoodLife: Asia Argento, Mira Sorvino, Rosanna Arquette, and more stars are celebrating Harvey Weinstein getting sentenced to 23 ye… 6 hours ago

MO_JO_RZN

MO_JO_RZN Asia Argento, Mira Sorvino and Rosanna Arquette react to Harvey Weinstein's 23-year prison sentence: 'Justice at la… https://t.co/3a5d5812ir 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Weinstein's accusers: You messed with the wrong women [Video]Weinstein's accusers: You messed with the wrong women

A group of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers have warned the fallen film mogul his legal woes are not over and they intend to pursue him to court in Los Angeles. Weinstein’s spectacular downfall was..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

Rose McGowan and Mira Sorvino praise Weinstein conviction [Video]Rose McGowan and Mira Sorvino praise Weinstein conviction

Actresses Rose McGowan and Mira Sorvino are applauding those who helped to put Harvey Weinstein behind bars following his sex assault conviction.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.