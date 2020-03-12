Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tom Hanks and wife test positive for coronavirus

Tom Hanks and wife test positive for coronavirus

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
Tom Hanks and wife test positive for coronavirus

Tom Hanks and wife test positive for coronavirus

Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have tested positive for coronavirus in Australia.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Tom Hanks, Wife Test Positive For Coronavirus

Tom Hanks and his actress wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for coronavirus, the Oscar-winning...
RTTNews - Published Also reported by •Premium Times NigeriaIndiaTimesRIA Nov.HNGNFOXNews.comJust JaredeBaums WorldCBS 2ReutersBangkok PostSeattle TimesBollywood LifeSBS



You Might Like


Tweets about this

dumbasscowboy

B C ❌ Game Over RT @Vzladream: Oh boy! Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus | Just The News https://t.co/54hb9C3KFK 47 seconds ago

ian_gfhksdgm

Ian 😷 RT @Dystopia992: #BREAKING — American actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson test positive for #coronavirus in Australia. It’s not just flu.… 48 seconds ago

SernaEserna

Elisabetta Mama American-Sicilian🇺🇸🇮🇹🇺🇲 RT @jsolomonReports: Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus https://t.co/olzkfw9avr 1 minute ago

CaitlinIreland

Cat Jenkins Oh dear! He's the most well known person yet to test positive for it. Let's hope he'll be alright! He's 60ish and h… https://t.co/39j8ni7ZxK 1 minute ago

DolapoAbideen

Abideen dolapo RT @Postsubman: - Oscar award winning actor - Tom Hanks and wife - Actress Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus. https://t.co/Hbxwkcu1… 1 minute ago

nambekele_

ANTHONY RT @citizentvkenya: Award-winning actor Tom Hanks, wife test positive for coronavirus https://t.co/zCByi7dfFO 2 minutes ago

mahinnur1

mahinnur RT @Reuters: Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, test positive for coronavirus in Australia https://t.co/DtdUh… 2 minutes ago

khaskheli141

khaskheli RT @AJEnglish: #CoronavirusPandemic updates: • US to suspend all travel from Europe, except UK • Actor Tom Hanks and wife diagnosed test p… 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tom Hanks has coronavirus [Video]Tom Hanks has coronavirus

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:39Published

Tom Hanks reunites with an old friend after testing positive for Coronavirus [Video]Tom Hanks reunites with an old friend after testing positive for Coronavirus

Tom Hanks reunites with an old friend after testing positive for Coronavirus

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.