Trump announces all travel from Europe to be restricted amid coronavirus threat

rvtrailer1 RT @JulianSvendsen: President Trump announces 30 day Travel Ban from Europe to the United States. Do you think this was a good decision? 8 seconds ago

S. R. A. RT @maddow: “Although he read from a prepared script, Trump incorrectly described his own policy. He said the travel restriction from Europ… 21 seconds ago

Sparks🇺🇸🇮🇹⚓️ RT @Brusocrew5: ✅President Trump has his priorities in order while crazy Pelosi continues to be a disgrace to USA 🇺🇸 👇 President Trump Ann… 59 seconds ago

RON President Trump Announces Travel Ban from Europe, Financial Assistance for Coronavirus Victims -- While Nancy Pelos… https://t.co/zEP7Wo27I0 1 minute ago

Pradip🇺🇸🇺🇸MAGA RT @zeusFanHouse: Pres #Trump Announces #TravelBan from Europe, Financial Asst for #Coronavirus Victims — While Nancy #Pelosi Lectures on P… 1 minute ago

Star Chaser 61 RT @HyltonRobin: ⁦@POTUS 🇺🇸⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ Announces Travel Ban from Europe, Financial Assistance for Coronavirus Victims -- While Nancy… 1 minute ago

Ejike 🇮🇹 🇳🇬 RT @ABC: BREAKING: Pres. Trump announces suspension of "all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days. The new rules wil… 2 minutes ago