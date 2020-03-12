Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Around Town - Night at the Oscars - 3/12/20

Around Town - Night at the Oscars - 3/12/20

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Around Town - Night at the Oscars - 3/12/20

Around Town - Night at the Oscars - 3/12/20

This Saturday night, it&apos;s a night at the Oscars!

The Capital City Chordsmen and Local Quartets will be belting out Oscar-winning tunes.

The show even features a group who&apos;s performed on the international stage.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

How Celebs Get Styled for the Red Carpet [Video]How Celebs Get Styled for the Red Carpet

It’s the biggest night in Hollywood and the most anticipated Red Carpet. Even if a star goes home with an Oscar, the wrong dress or tuxedo could land them on the Worst Dressed List. So, first things..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:26Published

'Parasite's' Oscar Win Is Setting The Internet Alight [Video]'Parasite's' Oscar Win Is Setting The Internet Alight

"Parasite" swept four of the biggest categories at Monday night's Oscars.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.