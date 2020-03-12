Mug Club: 'Newsies: The Broadway Musical'

Originihe herkimer high school production of "newsies: the broadway musical".

It's based on the disney film, book, and was s originally morrow and saturday, go out and watch the herkimer high school production of "newsies: ththe broadway musical".

It's basrow and saturday, go out and watch the herkimer high school production of "newsies: the broadway musical".

It's bast 7:30pm each night in the herkimer high school auditorium.

Admission is $8 for general seating.

Senior citizens get in for f30pm each night in the herkimer high school auditorium.

Admission is $8 for general seating.

Senior citizens get