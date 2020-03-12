Kate Beckinsale recalls verbal abuse from Harvey Weinstein now < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:37s - Published Kate Beckinsale recalls verbal abuse from Harvey Weinstein Kate Beckinsale has recalled the verbal and emotional abuse she was subjected to by Harvey Weinstein after "ruining" a movie premiere by wearing a white suit because she felt it was inappropriate to dress up as the event took place just a few weeks after 9/11.

Recent related news from verified sources Kate Beckinsale: I was ‘punished’ by Harvey Weinstein Kate Beckinsale has told of her “huge relief” at Harvey Weinstein’s prison sentence after...

