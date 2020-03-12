Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kate Beckinsale > Kate Beckinsale recalls verbal abuse from Harvey Weinstein

Kate Beckinsale recalls verbal abuse from Harvey Weinstein

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:37s - Published < > Embed
Kate Beckinsale recalls verbal abuse from Harvey Weinstein

Kate Beckinsale recalls verbal abuse from Harvey Weinstein

Kate Beckinsale has recalled the verbal and emotional abuse she was subjected to by Harvey Weinstein after "ruining" a movie premiere by wearing a white suit because she felt it was inappropriate to dress up as the event took place just a few weeks after 9/11.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kate Beckinsale: I was ‘punished’ by Harvey Weinstein

Kate Beckinsale has told of her “huge relief” at Harvey Weinstein’s prison sentence after...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

divaswiki

divaswiki Kate Beckinsale recalls verbal abuse from Harvey Weinstein https://t.co/yQUrwCJywd https://t.co/GnoIjVYFXq 3 hours ago

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Kate Beckinsale Recalls Being Reduced to Tears by Harvey Weinstein's Verbal Abuse https://t.co/5OEC7TONzx https://t.co/lUuoz8oxQH 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kate Beckinsale recalls horrific Harvey Weinstein encounter after his sentencing [Video]Kate Beckinsale recalls horrific Harvey Weinstein encounter after his sentencing

Kate Beckinsale has revealed a horrific encounter she had with Harvey Weinstein, when the disgraced producer allegedly launched into a foul-mouthed attack after she wore a pant suit to the premiere of..

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:43Published

Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison, Bob Iger Talks Coronavirus Impact on Disney & More | THR News [Video]Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison, Bob Iger Talks Coronavirus Impact on Disney & More | THR News

Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison, Bob Iger Talks Coronavirus Impact on Disney & More | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 03:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.