Sun City West closing facilities amid coronavirus 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 02:28s - Published Sun City West is shutting down its facilities amid coronavirus spread. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Sun City West closing facilities amid coronavirus IT IS IMPORTANT TO KNOW THEFACTS ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS LIKETHE SYMPTOMS AND WHO IS MOST ATRISK.THE VIRUS MAINLY AFFECTS PEOPLEOLDER THAN 60 AND THOSE WITHUNDERLINING HEALTH ISSUES BUTFOR MOST PEOPLE, THE SYMPTOMSARE TYPICALLY MILD.SYMPTOMS MAY APPEAR IN TWO DAYSOR TAKE AS LONG AS 14 DAYS AFTEREXPOSURE.Kaley: PEOPLE 60 YEARS OF AGEAND OLDER BEING MOST AT RISK,THAT'S A BIG PART OF OUR ARIZONACOMMUNITY.SUN CITY WEST TAKING ACTION TOCLOSE ALL INDOOR FACILITIESSTARTING TONIGHT AT 5:00 FOR TWOWEEKS.Nick: HOW WILL IT IMPACTRETIREMENT AND ASSISTED LIVINGFACILITIES.KARLA NAVARRETE IS JOINING USFROM SUN CITY WEST.IT'S A QUESTION SO MANY PEOPLEHAVE AND AFFECTS ALL FAMILIES.





You Might Like

Tweets about this