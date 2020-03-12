Aldot Highway 231 Meeting

Latest information on the coronavirus.

Tonight, state officials are holding a meeting to update drivers on the plan to repair highway 231 in morgan county take a look at waay31 sky tracker video of the construction being done after a landslide caused major cracks in the road last month.

Waay 31's sierra phillips is live at the barricades in lacey's spring with what will be discussed at the meeting?

One of the big questions drivers hope to have answered at is how much longer will these barricades be up?

Officials with the state department of transportation tell us a more concrete time frame will be presented at tonight's meeting.

Both lanes of highway 231 were closed almost a month ago.

This morning, it's not clear exactly when the road will reopen-- but officials say the excavation process alone can take up to 2 months.

And- there's a lot of work to do.

The state says crews need to dig at least 20 feet deep to rebuild the road.

The meeting is 6:30 at arab high school auditorium.

After a formal presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

Reporting live in morgan county sierra phillips waay31 news.