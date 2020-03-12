Global  

Sarah Palin Raps To ‘Baby Got Back’ In Unbelievable Episode Of The Masked Singer

Sarah Palin Raps To ‘Baby Got Back’ In Unbelievable Episode Of The Masked Singer

Sarah Palin Raps To ‘Baby Got Back’ In Unbelievable Episode Of The Masked Singer

Here’s something we never thought we’d see.

In the latest episode of The Masked Singer, a mystery celeb in a fuzzy pink bear costume who rapped to Sir Mix-A-Lot’s ‘Baby Got Back’ was revealed to be former US governor Sarah Palin.

Palin declared it was the “weirdest thing I’ve ever done”, before treating shocked fans to an unmasked performance.

