Gisele Bündchen Plays Pop Quiz 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Marie Claire - Duration: 04:41s - Published Gisele Bündchen Plays Pop Quiz The model, activist, and Marie Claire's April cover star shares her favorite couch snack, the last song she got stuck in her head, and the best gift she's ever received in Pop Quiz. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this