Farnell Middle School closing for 2 days over coronavirus concerns

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:16s - Published < > Embed
Hillsborough County Schools announced early Thursday morning that Farnell Middle School is closing for two days after a man at the school came into contact with a coronavirus patient.

Story: https://wfts.tv/3cVfOyD

Fulton County Schools close for additional days due to coronavirus case

Fulton County Schools will remain closed on Wednesday, March 11 due to health and safety concerns...
bizjournals - Published


Farnell Middle School closing for two days over coronavirus concerns [Video]Farnell Middle School closing for two days over coronavirus concerns

Hillsborough County Schools announced early Thursday morning that Farnell Middle School is closing for two days after a man at the school came into contact with a coronavirus patient.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 16:20Published

Vietnamese-American Student Claims He's Been Bullied at School Over Coronavirus Concerns [Video]Vietnamese-American Student Claims He's Been Bullied at School Over Coronavirus Concerns

A Vietnamese-American student says he was discriminated against at his middle school in North Hollywood because he was sent to the nurse after coughing amid concerns about the coronavirus.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 01:56Published

