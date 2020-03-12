Radhika, Rakulpreet among B-towners at special screening of film 'Angrezi Medium'

Radhika Madan, Pooja Hegde, Manish Malhotra, Sanya Malhotra, Dino Morea, Shibani Dandekar, Saiyami Kher, Varun Sharma, Sunny Kaushal, Rakul Preet Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Meezan Jaafri, Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi were among celebrities at a special screening of film "Angrezi Medium" in the city.



Recent related videos from verified sources Angrezi Medium | Movie Review | Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor | Angrezi Medium has hit the theatres already. The second part of the hit Hindi Medium franchise would give us the opportunity to see Irrfan Khan on the big screen after quite some time. Apart from that,.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:03Published 1 day ago Angrezi Medium ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Reporter's Review | Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Radhika Madan | Movie Review Here's what reporters has to say about the film 'Angrezi Medium' starring Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal. Watch the video. Credit: Bollywood NOW Duration: 06:17Published 1 day ago