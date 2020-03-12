Radhika, Rakulpreet among B-towners at special screening of film 'Angrezi Medium'
Radhika, Rakulpreet among B-towners at special screening of film 'Angrezi Medium'
Radhika Madan, Pooja Hegde, Manish Malhotra, Sanya Malhotra, Dino Morea, Shibani Dandekar, Saiyami Kher, Varun Sharma, Sunny Kaushal, Rakul Preet Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Meezan Jaafri, Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi were among celebrities at a special screening of film "Angrezi Medium" in the city.
Angrezi Medium has hit the theatres already. The second part of the hit Hindi Medium franchise would give us the opportunity to see Irrfan Khan on the big screen after quite some time. Apart from that,..
