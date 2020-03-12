Kriti Sanon: 'Mimi' was a journey of self discovery for me as an actor 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 02:22s - Published Kriti Sanon: 'Mimi' was a journey of self discovery for me as an actor Actress Kriti Sanon says playing a surrogate mother in the upcoming film "Mimi" was a journey of self discovery for her as an actor. 0

