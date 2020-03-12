Donald Trump Caught Swearing On Mic Before Announcing Coronavirus US Travel Ban 8 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published Donald Trump Caught Swearing On Mic Before Announcing Coronavirus US Travel Ban Moments before going live to the U.S. Nation to announce a suspension in air travel between Europe and the U.S., President Trump was caught on a mic swearing as he dealt with a pen mark on his shirt.

