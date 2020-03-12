Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump Caught Swearing On Mic Before Announcing Coronavirus US Travel Ban

Donald Trump Caught Swearing On Mic Before Announcing Coronavirus US Travel Ban

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
Donald Trump Caught Swearing On Mic Before Announcing Coronavirus US Travel Ban

Donald Trump Caught Swearing On Mic Before Announcing Coronavirus US Travel Ban

Moments before going live to the U.S. Nation to announce a suspension in air travel between Europe and the U.S., President Trump was caught on a mic swearing as he dealt with a pen mark on his shirt.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Donald Trump's coronavirus move: New Zealand travel agents scrambling to re-book clients

Donald Trump's coronavirus move: New Zealand travel agents scrambling to re-book clientsTravel agents are scrambling to re-book New Zealanders flying to Europe through the United States...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Oil Crashes Again On U.S. Travel Ban

After a brief respite following reports of central bank economic stimuli in the United States and the...
OilPrice.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Travel Ban Causes Panic Across Europe [Video]Travel Ban Causes Panic Across Europe

Americans in Europe raced to get back home after President Trump announced a travel ban due to coronavirus. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:23Published

European Union Leaders Blast President Trump's Coronavirus Travel Ban [Video]European Union Leaders Blast President Trump's Coronavirus Travel Ban

European critics charge that the U.S. president is spurning cooperation in the midst of a global crisis.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.