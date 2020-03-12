Global  

Generous man provides water for parched monkeys in south India

A man brought out water for thirsty troops of monkeys on a hillside in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

A man brought out water for thirsty troops of monkeys on a hillside in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

The incident took place in Yelagiri Hills of Tirupattur district on March 8, with video showing the man arriving by motorcycle to fill a pot set up by the roadside, with many monkeys coming out to drink.

According to the reports, the man and his brother have been quenching the thirst of the monkeys for the past five years.

They go to the place every Sunday and on national holidays to fill the water in the pot.




