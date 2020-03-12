Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mountain lion shot in Larimer County after attacking civilian, deputy

Mountain lion shot in Larimer County after attacking civilian, deputy

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
Mountain lion shot in Larimer County after attacking civilian, deputy

Mountain lion shot in Larimer County after attacking civilian, deputy

Deputies shot a mountain lion in Larimer County Wednesday afternoon after it attacked a civilian and a sheriff’s deputy, the sheriff’s office said.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Colorado deputy escapes mountain lion attack; big cat shot and killed

A mountain lion was fatally shot after attacking a civilian and a deputy at an RV park in Colorado on...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

SARC8427

J Madrid RT @DenverChannel: Deputies shot a mountain lion in Larimer County yesterday afternoon after it attacked a civilian and a sheriff’s deputy.… 17 minutes ago

yaya17017

Patsy OrozcoGonzales RT @Newsweek: Mountain lion shot dead after attacking Colorado sheriff's deputy in incident caught on video https://t.co/BYTJ6jzYoU 58 minutes ago

Twheater2

Twheater Mountain lion shot dead after attacking Colorado sheriff's deputy in incident caught on video https://t.co/GJUnrgAfb0 1 hour ago

Newsweek

Newsweek Mountain lion shot dead after attacking Colorado sheriff's deputy in incident caught on video https://t.co/BYTJ6jzYoU 1 hour ago

vanas_sr

The Old Guy A mountain lion fatally shot after attacking a civilian and deputy at RV park in Colorado Wednesday. The big cat wa… https://t.co/qvXSINt68M 2 hours ago

DenverChannel

Denver7 News Deputies shot a mountain lion in Larimer County yesterday afternoon after it attacked a civilian and a sheriff’s de… https://t.co/GuDozfyd8Q 2 hours ago

knitntherapist

Leslie Bernard 🔥 RT @realTuckFrumper: Mountain Lion Shot Dead After Attacking Colorado Sheriff's Deputy in Incident Caught on Video https://t.co/oHDY60lFbc 4 hours ago

realTuckFrumper

#TuckFrump Mountain Lion Shot Dead After Attacking Colorado Sheriff's Deputy in Incident Caught on Video https://t.co/oHDY60lFbc 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mountain Lion Put Down After It Attacks Sheriff's Deputy & Resident [Video]Mountain Lion Put Down After It Attacks Sheriff's Deputy & Resident

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife responded to a report of a mountain lion attack in Loveland.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:08Published

A Mountain Lion Was Killed After Attacking A Sheriff's Deputy And Resident [Video]A Mountain Lion Was Killed After Attacking A Sheriff's Deputy And Resident

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife responded to a report of a mountain lion attack in Loveland.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.