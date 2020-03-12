Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > How the 30-Day Travel Ban on Europe Affects Your Trip

How the 30-Day Travel Ban on Europe Affects Your Trip

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:22s - Published < > Embed
How the 30-Day Travel Ban on Europe Affects Your Trip

How the 30-Day Travel Ban on Europe Affects Your Trip

The US travel ban due to the coronavirus outbreak bans most travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days.

Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Fronterakid

A Rivera RT @nytimes: Breaking News: The European Union’s governing body condemned President Trump’s Europe travel ban, saying the decision was “tak… 2 seconds ago

Sokyeahh

Akradech RT @chetporter: coachella’s postponed, the NBA is suspended, there’s a travel ban to europe, tom hanks has corona virus.. if you’re still d… 2 seconds ago

DAUM4Congress

PEOPLE FIRST @realDonaldTrump says he's going to ban travel from Europe (except UK). Why bother. we already have thousands of c… https://t.co/PpzVWxX5Us 2 seconds ago

PurpleSwamphen

PurpleSwampHen Not surprised but very worried... Fears grow over 'joke' UK coronavirus response as infections soar and death tol… https://t.co/P8GTfu1Nns 3 seconds ago

Michael14913173

Michael Sheehan RT @realDonaldTrump: Hoping to get the payroll tax cut approved by both Republicans and Democrats, and please remember, very important for… 3 seconds ago

RonJone15325382

Ron Jones RT @ChloeSalsameda: #BREAKING: The White House is suspending all travel from Europe to the U.S. in the next 30 days in response to the coro… 3 seconds ago

WayneGriswold

WayneG #MAGAVeteran RT @yportbill: President Trump Announces Travel Ban from Europe, Financial Assistance for Coronavirus Victims -- While Nancy Pelosi Lecture… 4 seconds ago

sha210

Sharon Tito RT @BombshellDAILY: TRUMPS TRAVEL BAN EXEMPTS COUNTRIES WITH HIS RESORTS Despite high numbers of virus infected victims, Ireland and U.K. c… 4 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Mass panic' as travelers rush to get back to U.S. after Trump order [Video]'Mass panic' as travelers rush to get back to U.S. after Trump order

Bleary-eyed and stressed, travellers scrambled at European airports to board flights to the United States on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced sweeping travel restrictions to curb..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:10Published

This Is What It Looks Like on the Streets of Rome Amidst the Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]This Is What It Looks Like on the Streets of Rome Amidst the Coronavirus Outbreak

The notoriously busy street lay barren after the government bans most activities around Italy’s capital. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.