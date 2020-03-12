Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
Test Positive for COVID-19 In a shocking post to Twitter on
March 11, actor Tom Hanks confirmed
that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, have
tested positive for COVID-19.
Both Hanks and Wilson have been in
Australia for pre-production of Warner
Bros' untitled Elvis Presley film.
According to Hanks’ statement, the two got tested
for the coronavirus after experiencing symptoms. Tom Hanks,
via Twitter Tom Hanks,
via Twitter Despite the worldwide panic surrounding COVID-19, Hanks
said he and Wilson were taking it “one-day-at-a-time.” Tom Hanks,
via Twitter Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk also
released a statement regarding Hanks, saying the two
are receiving “the best treatment.” Annastacia Palaszczuk,
via 'The Guardian'