Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Test Positive for COVID-19 In a shocking post to Twitter on March 11, actor Tom Hanks confirmed that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Both Hanks and Wilson have been in Australia for pre-production of Warner Bros' untitled Elvis Presley film.

According to Hanks’ statement, the two got tested for the coronavirus after experiencing symptoms. Tom Hanks, via Twitter Tom Hanks, via Twitter Despite the worldwide panic surrounding COVID-19, Hanks said he and Wilson were taking it “one-day-at-a-time.” Tom Hanks, via Twitter Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk also released a statement regarding Hanks, saying the two are receiving “the best treatment.” Annastacia Palaszczuk, via 'The Guardian'