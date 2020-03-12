Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > NBA Suspends Remainder of Regular Season Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

NBA Suspends Remainder of Regular Season Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:29s - Published < > Embed
NBA Suspends Remainder of Regular Season Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

NBA Suspends Remainder of Regular Season Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

NBA Suspends Remainder of Regular Season Due to Coronavirus Pandemic On Wednesday night, the NBA announced the indefinite suspension of the league’s current season.

According to their statement, the decision is being made because of the “coronavirus pandemic.” NBA, via statement The suspension is a drastic step up from the NBA’s previously announced plan to play games in empty arenas.

The escalation is believed to be related to the March 11 quarantine of Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder players in Oklahoma City.

Their game was canceled shortly prior to tip-off after one of the Jazz players, Rudy Gobert, tested positive for COVID-19.

Utah Jazz, via statement Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN has reported that all teams who played the Jazz in the last 10 days have been ordered to “self-quarantine.” Teams effected by this, other than the Thunder, are the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

NBA suspends season after Utah Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus

In a stunning coronavirus-related development, the National Basketball Association will suspend its...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •The VergeFT.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

NBA Suspends Season After Utah Jazz Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]NBA Suspends Season After Utah Jazz Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The NCAA will go forward with its March Madness games with just players, essential employees and families -- for now. Jake Reiner reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:20Published

NBA Suspends Season After Jazz Player Diagnosed With Coronavirus [Video]NBA Suspends Season After Jazz Player Diagnosed With Coronavirus

The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced on Wednesday it was suspending the season. According to Reuters, the decision was made after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.