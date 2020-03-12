NBA Suspends Remainder of Regular Season Due to Coronavirus Pandemic On Wednesday night, the NBA announced the indefinite suspension of the league’s current season.

According to their statement, the decision is being made because of the “coronavirus pandemic.” NBA, via statement The suspension is a drastic step up from the NBA’s previously announced plan to play games in empty arenas.

The escalation is believed to be related to the March 11 quarantine of Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder players in Oklahoma City.

Their game was canceled shortly prior to tip-off after one of the Jazz players, Rudy Gobert, tested positive for COVID-19.

Utah Jazz, via statement Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN has reported that all teams who played the Jazz in the last 10 days have been ordered to “self-quarantine.” Teams effected by this, other than the Thunder, are the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors.