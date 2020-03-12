NBA Suspends Remainder
of Regular Season Due to
Coronavirus Pandemic On Wednesday night, the NBA announced the
indefinite suspension of the league’s current season.
According to their statement,
the decision is being made because
of the “coronavirus pandemic.” NBA, via statement The suspension is a drastic step up
from the NBA’s previously announced
plan to play games in empty arenas.
The escalation is believed to be
related to the March 11 quarantine
of Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City
Thunder players in Oklahoma City.
Their game was canceled shortly
prior to tip-off after one of the
Jazz players, Rudy Gobert, tested
positive for COVID-19.
Utah Jazz,
via statement Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN has reported
that all teams who played the Jazz in the last 10 days
have been ordered to “self-quarantine.” Teams effected by this, other than the Thunder,
are the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks,
Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors.