US actor Tom Hanks and wife test positive for Coronavirus in Australia, fans upset | Oneindia News

TOM HANKS FANS AS THE THE US ACTOR AND HIS WIFE RITA WILSON HAVE BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH CORONAVIRUS WHILE FILMING IN AUSTRALIA.

THE 63-YEAR-OLD ACADEMY AWARD-WINNING ACTOR IS CURRENTLY ON THE GOLD COAST IN QUEENSLAND FILMING AN UNTITLED PRODUCTION BASED ON ELVIS PRESLEY.

HE WAS ACCOMPANIED BY HIS WIFE RITA ON THE SETS.

THE ACTOR TOOK TO INSTAGRAM TO SHARE THAT AFTER HE AND HIS WIFE HAD BEEN FEELING A BIT TIRED, LIKE THEY HAD COLD.

THEY ARRANGED TO BE TESTED FOR THE VIRUS AND FOUND THEM TO BE POSITIVE.

HE SAID HE FELT A BIT TIRED AND LIKE HE HAD COLD AND BODY ACHES.