Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > With school, cinema halls shut till March 31, Delhi ready to tackle corona: CM

With school, cinema halls shut till March 31, Delhi ready to tackle corona: CM

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 02:57s - Published < > Embed
With school, cinema halls shut till March 31, Delhi ready to tackle corona: CM
With school, cinema halls shut till March 31, Delhi ready to tackle corona: CM
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TvIans

IANS TV #Watch: With school, cinema halls shut till March 31, Delhi ready to tackle #corona: Delhi CM #ArvindKejariwal (… https://t.co/hxZKHh9XZ2 3 minutes ago

Adi46733223

Adi Joshi aap RT @singharti411: CoronaVirus declared as an epidemic in Delhi ! All cinema halls,school colleges(whose examinations have been held)in De… 12 minutes ago

Imrvkas

Vikas Kumar @MukeshKrajalwal CoronaVirus declared as an epidemic in Delhi ! All cinema halls,school colleges(whose examinatio… https://t.co/pQsWnCnJjS 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.