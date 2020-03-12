South Africa coronavirus cases jump to 17

Global  

Four more people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in South Africa, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 17.

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday (March 12), Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said: "This morning I spoke to the minister who confirmed that another four new cases have been identified bringing the total number to 17 cases."



