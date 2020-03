Some Tucson events to continue while others cancel over coronavirus concerns

ASSOCIATION EVENT ORGANIZERSARE CHOOSING TO CONTINUE ASPLANNED WITH THE SPRING STREETFAIR.

ORGANIZERS SAID THEY ARETAKING THE ADVICE WE'VE HEARDECHOED FROM CITY AND COUNTYOFFICIALS -- CONTINUE WITHEVERYDAY LIFE.

THE STREET FAIRIS SCHEDULED TO START ON MARCH20TH AND GO THROUGH MARCH22ND.

ORGANIZERS SAID IN THEPAST, THE EVENT HAS BROUGHT ANAVERAGE OF 75- THOUSAND PEOPLETHROUGH FOURTH AVENUE (PER DAY.AND WHILE IT IS A LARGE NUMBEROF PEOPLE GETTING TOGETHER --THEY ADDED THEY DO PLAN ONHAVING (MORE HAND WASHING ANDHAND SANITIZING STATIONS ALLAROUND THE FAIR.

ORGANIZERSALSO ADDED THAT UNLIKE THEFESTIVAL OF BOOKS -- WHICH WASCANCELED EARLIER THIS WEEK --THEY ARE NOT FACING THE SAMEISSUES.

MONIQUE VALLERY/FOURTHAVENUE MERCHANTS ASSOCIATION"THE VAST MAJORITY OF OURARTISTS ARE DRIVING IN.

WEKNOW THE FESTIVAL OF BOOKS HADTO MAKE A VERY DIFFICULTDECISION BECAUSE OF A LOT OFTHE AIR RESTRICTIONS FOR THEIRAUTHORS COMING IN.

SO, IT'SNOT THE SAME CASE THAT WEFACE." VALLERY SAID -- THAT ASOF YESTERDAY -- THEY HAD (NOPARTICIPANT CANCELATIONS.

SHEALSO SAID THEY HAD A WAITLISTOF ARTISTS AND OTHERPARTICIPANTS WHO WANTED TOJOIN IN IF SOMEONE ELSECANCELED.

ORGANIZERS FOR THISEVENT AREN'T THE ONLY ONESCHOOSING TO CONTINUE -- THESAINT PATRICKS DAY PARADE ISALSO (STILL ON.

THAT'SSCHEDULED FOR MARCH 15TH.REPORTING LIVE FROM FOURTHAVENUE, VERONICA ACOSTA, KGUNNINE ON YOUR SIDE.