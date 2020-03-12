Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > A shop is giving away facemasks and hand gel to OAPs

A shop is giving away facemasks and hand gel to OAPs

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:43s - Published < > Embed
A shop is giving away facemasks and hand gel to OAPs

A shop is giving away facemasks and hand gel to OAPs

A cornershop is giving away facemasks, antibacterial hand gel and cleaning wipes to OAPs in a bid to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

Customers over the age of 65 can pick up a goody bag at Day Today Express, in Stenhousemuir, Falkirk.

Elderly and infirm shoppers can have the bag delivered to them for free.

The remarkable act of generosity is costing the business nearly £2,000, as each bag costs £2 to put together and so far £500 have been delivered.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Scots shop gives away free coronavirus packs with masks and hand gel to OAPs

Scots shop gives away free coronavirus packs with masks and hand gel to OAPsThe remarkable act of generosity is costing the business nearly £2,000.
Daily Record - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.