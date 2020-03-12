A shop is giving away facemasks and hand gel to OAPs

A cornershop is giving away facemasks, antibacterial hand gel and cleaning wipes to OAPs in a bid to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

Customers over the age of 65 can pick up a goody bag at Day Today Express, in Stenhousemuir, Falkirk.

Elderly and infirm shoppers can have the bag delivered to them for free.

The remarkable act of generosity is costing the business nearly £2,000, as each bag costs £2 to put together and so far £500 have been delivered.