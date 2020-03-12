Global  

More than 140 Brits fly back home from coronavirus cruise ship

A plane carrying 142 Brit passengers from a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship landed at Birmingham Airport tonight (Wed) surrounded by ambulances.

The holidaymakers were flown home from the Grand Princess with the majority being asked to self-isolate at home.

The ship had been stranded off the coast in San Francisco after one previous cruise passenger died and 21 people tested positive for coronavirus.

After six days locked in their cabins, the Brits were flown home on a repatriation flight arranged by the Foreign Office.

