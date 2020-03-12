Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump caught on hot mic after coronavirus speech

Trump caught on hot mic after coronavirus speech

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:17s - Published < > Embed
Trump caught on hot mic after coronavirus speech
This is creating controversy among the dumb and dumber known as left-wingers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Oh f***': Trump caught on hot mic before announcing unprecedented travel ban over coronavirus

Moments before announcing a ban on all travel from Europe as the number of coronavirus cases in the...
Independent - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

KathyMattsson

Kathy Mattsson Trump Caught On Hot Mic Before And After Speech On Coronavirus https://t.co/ccqJuslyHx 2 minutes ago

WaterSolarWind

BostonCubanKid 🏗️🚜🇺🇸🇨🇺🏳️‍🌈🌊 Trump Caught On Hot Mic Before And After Speech On Coronavirus https://t.co/Nf7vWwU3kS 3 minutes ago

toschie

Claire Redfield RT @jilevin: Trump Caught On Hot Mic Before And After Speech On Coronavirus https://t.co/R0OQLFJb4j 3 minutes ago

FrackHazReveal

Frack Hazard Reveal RT @Pulsa48: Donald Trump Gave a Speech Tonight. After It Ended, He Kept Talking. A Microphone Caught What He Said. https://t.co/eqFmA9AGi2… 6 minutes ago

Pulsa48

Rico... “Presidents Are Not Kings” #Mike2020 Donald Trump Gave a Speech Tonight. After It Ended, He Kept Talking. A Microphone Caught What He Said.… https://t.co/qeDdAuE45G 7 minutes ago

PolitJunkieM

Mala RT @MyWchu: Trump's disastrous speech last night literally tanked the Dow Futures... Trump Caught On Hot Mic Before And After Speech On Co… 8 minutes ago

MyWchu

Wilson Chu Trump's disastrous speech last night literally tanked the Dow Futures... Trump Caught On Hot Mic Before And After… https://t.co/Nyx2cFzxR1 12 minutes ago

RetiredFFPM7

BobP7 Trump Caught On Hot Mic Before And After Speech On Coronavirus | @crooksandliars https://t.co/zkKOS73ysu 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.