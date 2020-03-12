Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Saint Patrick's Day > 7 Traditional Irish Foods to Try This St. Patrick's Day

7 Traditional Irish Foods to Try This St. Patrick's Day

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:21s - Published < > Embed
7 Traditional Irish Foods to Try This St. Patrick's Day

7 Traditional Irish Foods to Try This St. Patrick's Day

1.

Soda Bread.

This bread gets its name from the baking soda that is used as a leavening agent.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Grab Your Kilts and Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at NY/NY [Video]Grab Your Kilts and Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at NY/NY

Party at the largest St. Paddy's Day celebration on the Strip

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 04:37Published

WATCH: What is the Badass Bump? [Video]WATCH: What is the Badass Bump?

Thousands of people are expected to bring the luck of the Irish to Delray Beach this weekend.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.