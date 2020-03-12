Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Daniele Rugani > Juventus defender Rugani first Serie A player to test positive for coronavirus

Juventus defender Rugani first Serie A player to test positive for coronavirus

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
Juventus defender Rugani first Serie A player to test positive for coronavirus

Juventus defender Rugani first Serie A player to test positive for coronavirus

Daniele Rugani of Juventus becomes the first Serie A player to test positive for coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Juventus defender Rugani first Serie A player to test positive for coronavirus

SHOWS: AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS (APRIL 9, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

FILE OF JUVENTUS DEFENDER DANIELE RUGANI SPEAKING AT PRESS CONFERENCE (MUTE) MADRID, SPAIN (SEPTEMBER 17, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 2.

FILE DANIELE RUGANI WALKING ON PITCH WITH THE REST OF THE JUVENTUS TEAM (2 SHOTS) TURIN, ITALY (MARCH 12, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 3.

EXTERIORS OF THE JUVENTUS STADIUM (5 SHOTS) TURIN, ITALY (FEBRUARY 25, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 4.

FILE OF JUVENTUS TEAM TRAINING (2 SHOTS) STORY: Juventus defender Daniele Rugani said he was fine on Thursday (March 12), shortly after his club said he had tested positive for coronavirus, the first player in Serie A to do so.

The Turin side are one of Europe's biggest clubs with a squad that includes five-times world player of the year Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently in his native Madeira.

"You've read the news, so I want to reassure everyone who's worried about me, I'm fine," Rugani said on Twitter.

"I urge everyone to respect the rules, because this virus makes no distinction!

Let's do it for ourselves, for our loved ones and for those around us." Rugani, who is not a regular first team player, has made seven appearances this season, including two in February.

He was on the bench for Sunday's game against Inter Milan.

A source close to Juventus said the entire squad will have to spend two weeks in quarantine, meaning they would not be able to face Olympique Lyonnais in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie on March 17.

(Production: Mike Brock)



Recent related news from verified sources

Soccer: Juventus player Rugani tests positive for coronavirus: club

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has become the first Serie A player to test positive for...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •France 24Daily StarNews24talkSPORTSeattle TimesUSATODAY.comAl JazeeraFOX Sports


Sport24.co.za | 'Don't worry, I'm fine,' insists Juve coronavirus victim Rugani

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani told fans "don't worry, I'm fine" after becoming the first Serie A...
News24 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cristiano Ronaldo hits goal-scoring milestone for Juventus [Video]Cristiano Ronaldo hits goal-scoring milestone for Juventus

Living legend Cristiano Ronaldo scored yet another brace for Juventus Sunday. According to CNN, the goal brought his tally for the club up to 50 goals. The Portuguese international only joined the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.