Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

In a statement, Hanks said he and his wife were traveling in Australia when they were tested after exhibiting symptoms. Hanks said they had symptoms like tiredness, body aches, chills and "slight fevers." According to CNN, a representative for Hanks confirmed the news but declined to comment further.

Warner Bros.

Confirmed the actor was in Australia doing pre-production work on a film about singer Elvis Presley.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, No release required Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.

Full editorial rights UK, US, Ireland, Canada (not Quebec).

Restricted editorial rights for daily newspapers elsewhere, please call.



Recent related news from verified sources

Chet Hanks Updates Fans On Parents Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson After They Test Positive For Coronavirus

Chet Hanks filmed a video update for fans of his parents, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, just a few hours...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Denver PostCBC.caSeattle TimesFOXNews.comE! Onlinecbs4.comReuters IndiaDNAIndependentUSATODAY.com


Tom Hanks says he, wife Rita Wilson have coronavirus in Australia

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have both tested positive for...
Japan Today - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Horsegirl4Dems

💙🐎Horsegirl🐎💙🇺🇸☮️💚💛 RT @nytimes: Tom Hanks had a cold, or so he thought. In the U.S., those symptoms may not be enough to get tested for the coronavirus. But i… 3 seconds ago

asdfgh8900

박정호 RT @washingtonpost: Breaking: Tom Hanks says he and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for coronavirus https://t.co/tj8XWFJGik 10 seconds ago

biscuitnull

Biscuitnutt 🐝 RT @PhillyD: HOLY SHIT. In just the last 30 minutes we learned that: Travel from Europe is going to stop for 30 days. Tom Hanks & Rita W… 11 seconds ago

xovcoxx

tai 🐉 RT @PopCrave: Tom Hanks and Wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for coronavirus. https://t.co/z5V5aWTsx7 13 seconds ago

malibumileyx

i adore miley RT @PopCrave: Chet Hanks, son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, shares an update on his parents after they tested positive for Coronavirus: “I… 15 seconds ago

bassiekreest

kasss RT @Slade: Beloved Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announcing they’ve tested positive for COVID-19 at the same time Sarah Palin revealed herself… 17 seconds ago

kaceytwerk

Kacey Langdon Here’s What Happened When Tom Hanks Revealed He Tested Positive For Coronavirus https://t.co/CVFmrUT8R6 22 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bhopal: BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia gets a grand welcome by BJP workers & leaders | Oneindia News [Video]Bhopal: BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia gets a grand welcome by BJP workers & leaders | Oneindia News

DELHI CHIEF MINISTER ARVIND KEJRIWAL ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT ALL SCHOOLS, COLLEGES AND CINEMA HALLS IN DELHI WILL REMAIN SHUT TILL MARCH 31ST AS A MEASURE TO COUNTER THE CORONAVIRUS. JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:37Published

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson diagnosed with COVID-19 [Video]Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson diagnosed with COVID-19

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the actor says.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.