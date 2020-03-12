Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

In a statement, Hanks said he and his wife were traveling in Australia when they were tested after exhibiting symptoms. Hanks said they had symptoms like tiredness, body aches, chills and "slight fevers." According to CNN, a representative for Hanks confirmed the news but declined to comment further.

Warner Bros.

Confirmed the actor was in Australia doing pre-production work on a film about singer Elvis Presley.