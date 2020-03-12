Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Global  

Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

In a statement, Hanks said he and his wife were traveling in Australia when they were tested after exhibiting symptoms. Hanks said they had symptoms like tiredness, body aches, chills and "slight fevers." According to CNN, a representative for Hanks confirmed the news but declined to comment further.

Confirmed the actor was in Australia doing pre-production work on a film about singer Elvis Presley.

Celebs React to Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Celebrities are taking to Twitter to react to the shocking news that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have...
Five things you need to know today, and oh, what a night

Good morning, everyone. Well, that was a Wednesday. Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and the NBA, all sidelined...
baalat1

Susan W FL RT @nytimes: Tom Hanks had a cold, or so he thought. In the U.S., those symptoms may not be enough to get tested for the coronavirus. But i… 2 seconds ago

imagearea

Image Area RT @TfsNewsdotcom: https://t.co/jSRZcfa0Ij Actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have announced they have tested positive for the coronavirus. h… 6 seconds ago

goeke_emily

Emily Goeke 🧢 RT @PhillyD: HOLY SHIT. In just the last 30 minutes we learned that: Travel from Europe is going to stop for 30 days. Tom Hanks & Rita W… 8 seconds ago

zyeisia_amber

lee 💖 RT @voguemagazine: Tom Hanks tested positive for coronavirus along with his wife Rita Wilson. But somehow, Hanks managed to post an Instagr… 9 seconds ago

JcindyinA

James A Clark Jr Tom Hanks says he and wife Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus in Australia https://t.co/zkIJcBSdfe via @usatoday 11 seconds ago

JBJ51Merc

John Jordan RT @Slade: Beloved Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announcing they’ve tested positive for COVID-19 at the same time Sarah Palin revealed herself… 13 seconds ago

TfsNewsdotcom

TfsNews.com https://t.co/jSRZcfa0Ij Actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have announced they have tested positive for the coronavir… https://t.co/Zi5edW1krb 20 seconds ago

star106

Star 106.1 - KLSS Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/ih6cPCiK5G 21 seconds ago


Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Test Positive For The Coronavirus [Video]Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Test Positive For The Coronavirus

The couple were in Australia when they started feeling &quot;a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches.&quot;

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:48Published

US actor Tom Hanks and wife test positive for Coronavirus in Australia, fans upset | Oneindia News [Video]US actor Tom Hanks and wife test positive for Coronavirus in Australia, fans upset | Oneindia News

TOM HANKS FANS AS THE THE US ACTOR AND HIS WIFE RITA WILSON HAVE BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH CORONAVIRUS WHILE FILMING IN AUSTRALIA. THE 63-YEAR-OLD ACADEMY AWARD-WINNING ACTOR IS CURRENTLY ON THE GOLD COAST..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:41Published

