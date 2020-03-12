Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sporting Events Around The Globe Impacted By Coronavirus

Sporting Events Around The Globe Impacted By Coronavirus

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
Sporting Events Around The Globe Impacted By Coronavirus

Sporting Events Around The Globe Impacted By Coronavirus

The coronavirus has impacted the sports world, prompting event cancellations and seasonal suspensions.

Countries across the world are postponing or severely limiting the types of events and the number of spectators allowed.

According to Reuters, all sporting events Italy have been canceled until April 3.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch lighting ceremony in Olympia will be held without spectators.

The NBA has suspended its season until further notice after a player tested positive for the virus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trade show blues: Exhibitions go virtual as virus spreads

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Fine wines and hipster gin. Hunting rifles and knives. Contemporary...
SeattlePI.com - Published

The Collision tech conference has been delayed until next year over coronavirus concerns, becoming the latest major event to be canceled as the virus continues to spread

The Collision tech conference has been delayed until next year over coronavirus concerns, becoming the latest major event to be canceled as the virus continues to spread· The Toronto-based Collision conference has been canceled over coronavirus concerns, coming after...
Business Insider - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

finalwhi

The Final Whistle Coronavirus is forcing plenty of sporting events around the globe to be played behind closed doors and Liverpool co… https://t.co/MoBZCrGy5n 3 hours ago

SRtRC_Finland

Punainen Kortti Rasismille RT @VilleVuorinen42: Today players did Imaginary Handshakes/Fist pumps ahead of the @Korisliiga game in Salo - as #coronavirus effects spor… 3 hours ago

Syd_Magocoba

Khali Sporting events being canceled in around the globe. @ICC @BCCI @OfficialCSA what you got? 7 hours ago

arthurnits29

Arthur Nitsopoulos RT @frasermain: Has anyone seen an explanation as to why crowds are ok to attend the Grand Prix yet many other sporting events around the g… 7 hours ago

Garnett59967007

Garnett Corona Virus Does Not Discriminate ! while Kenyan are busy preparing for BBI meetings , strictly observe your safe… https://t.co/BY2lDuUmrZ 9 hours ago

sstewardag

Shaeffer Steward I cannot (at the moment) think of a single sport or sporting events that requires travel involving more countries &… https://t.co/snIpVQbZIl 12 hours ago

RazorFitzy

Ray Fitzpatrick All Premier league games will eventually be played behind closed doors, sporting events all around europe will begi… https://t.co/tppWGwZCLu 15 hours ago

NorthPlattePost

North Platte Post Coronavirus affects sporting events around the globe https://t.co/2u4qBqpZT7 https://t.co/80IokrbNgA 17 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Social Distancing' May Be Needed to Stop the Spread of Coronavirus [Video]'Social Distancing' May Be Needed to Stop the Spread of Coronavirus

'Social Distancing' May Be Needed to Stop the Spread of Coronavirus Some health experts are recommending that people stay further away from each than normal to ease the increasing numbers..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:23Published

Big 12 Tournament will get underway Wednesday [Video]Big 12 Tournament will get underway Wednesday

"The priority of the Big 12 Conference is to ensure the safety of our students, coaches, administrators, event staff and fans as we continue to monitor all relevant information on the COVID-19 virus..

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.