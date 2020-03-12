Sporting Events Around The Globe Impacted By Coronavirus

The coronavirus has impacted the sports world, prompting event cancellations and seasonal suspensions.

Countries across the world are postponing or severely limiting the types of events and the number of spectators allowed.

According to Reuters, all sporting events Italy have been canceled until April 3.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch lighting ceremony in Olympia will be held without spectators.

The NBA has suspended its season until further notice after a player tested positive for the virus.