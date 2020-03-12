Special Olympics Suspends Programs (3-11-20)

Global  

Region... the special olympics also making a decision tonight regarding their athletes for the near future... -suspending all sport practices, competitions, other programs untilmarch 31 here's a release from the organization... "as an organization that serves a broad array of individuals, includingsome who may have medical issues that increase their potential susceptibility, we feel especiallycompelled to follow the recommendedpractice of social distancing to keepour athletes




