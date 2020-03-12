Global  

NCAA No Fans (3-11-20)

Under quaranteen... what ended up being the first major domino to fall today..

The ncaa and president mark emmert announcing that ncaa championships will be played infront of only essential personnel and limited attendees... including march madness starting next week... it's not just the ncaa march madness tournament..

The power 5 schools are limiting access to the conference tournaments like the big 12 in kansas city... commissioner bob bowlsby says not having fans is going to be a big change for everyone... (sot ) as for division ii basketball regionals..

What we know to be official at this time..

Northwest has suspended ticket sales for this weekend's central regional that is set to start saturday in maryville... in warrenbsurg..

Central region will have only essential personnel and limited attendees..

And that's same for drury down in springfield... for the midwest division ii



Coronavirus: NCAA considers banning fans from March Madness games

With the health and safety of athletes, fans and administrators the top concern, 'all circumstances'...
Independent - Published Also reported by Daily Caller, NYTimes.com


NCAA Tournaments Will Be Closed To Fans Due To Coronavirus

NCAA Tournaments Will Be Closed To Fans Due To CoronavirusWatch VideoFans will not be able to attend any NCAA championships after the association's...
Newsy - Published Also reported by bizjournals, Motley Fool, CBC.ca



Tweets about this

Pam0256

Pam RT @mitchellvii: PERSPECTIVE: The 2009 H1N1 outbreak KILLED 284,000 people, 70 times as many as COVID-19. Did the NCAA Tournament ban fan… 5 seconds ago

CoolRobski

CoolRobski Show your love @Seminoles @FSUHoops fans and get this https://t.co/JfIssofbYf #FSU #Seminoles @FSUCoachHam @fsuwbb… https://t.co/y2lGdL4um8 5 seconds ago

ethanhf

Ethan Fields RT @Evan_P_Grant: Just wanna be clear: The NBA has suspended regular-season play; the NCAA is playing its most important games (as of now)… 10 seconds ago

SMccravy

South Carolina Hoops RT @recruitingboost: With the NCAA Tournament announcing no fans will be allowed in the games because of the coronavirus, we imagine it wil… 12 seconds ago

SusanDeMoss6

SPREADING THE LIGHT 🙏🏻 RT @3days3nights: [Their] lucrative sporting events are now all virtually shut down from Corona. No fans. No trafficking. We all know how [… 17 seconds ago

ZachKleinWSB

Zach Klein NCAA.... No fans SEC........No fans ACC.......No fans Big East..No fans Big 10.....No fans Big 12.....No fans CUSA.… https://t.co/ufJq7nTCzh 17 seconds ago

SarShalom777

Messiah Yeshua News: "NCAA TOURNAMENT No Fans / Beat The Virus https://t.co/iO9WmMGsTA via @YouTube 23 seconds ago

Hugo_da_goat

Hugo @tobias31 @NCAA Stop They took off the fans We ok 23 seconds ago


NCAA Tournaments Will Be Closed To Fans Due To Coronavirus [Video]NCAA Tournaments Will Be Closed To Fans Due To Coronavirus

The decision comes at the recommendation of the NCAA&apos;s COVID-19 Advisory Panel.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:03Published

When March gets mad: Beating the brackets [Video]When March gets mad: Beating the brackets

While fans will be fighting to create the perfect bracket, here are some tips on how to choose the teams that will make it to the finals.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:37Published

