NCAA No Fans (3-11-20)

Under quaranteen... what ended up being the first major domino to fall today..

The ncaa and president mark emmert announcing that ncaa championships will be played infront of only essential personnel and limited attendees... including march madness starting next week... it's not just the ncaa march madness tournament..

The power 5 schools are limiting access to the conference tournaments like the big 12 in kansas city... commissioner bob bowlsby says not having fans is going to be a big change for everyone... (sot ) as for division ii basketball regionals..

What we know to be official at this time..

Northwest has suspended ticket sales for this weekend's central regional that is set to start saturday in maryville... in warrenbsurg..

Central region will have only essential personnel and limited attendees..

And that's same for drury down in springfield... for the midwest division ii