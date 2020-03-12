Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Diplo Reacts To Working With Madonna, Performing With Justin Bieber & More Career Moments | Throw It Back

Diplo Reacts To Working With Madonna, Performing With Justin Bieber & More Career Moments | Throw It Back

Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 05:00s - Published < > Embed
Diplo Reacts To Working With Madonna, Performing With Justin Bieber & More Career Moments | Throw It Back

Diplo Reacts To Working With Madonna, Performing With Justin Bieber & More Career Moments | Throw It Back

In this episode of 'Throw It Back,' Diplo reflects upon his first time attending the Grammys, Major Lazer's "Lean On" music video, meeting and working with Madonna, performing with Justin Bieber, and many more memorable career moments.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.