No illegal activity on Route 49

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious activity off of Route 49 Wednesday, but did not find any evidence of a crime.

To report environmental law violations call 1-800- 847-7332, or report online on the d-e-c maciol says there was reported suspicious activity... he says a passerby told police that a man was parkedsheriff rob maciol says there was reported suspicious activity... he says a passerby told police th alarm... the sheriff says the scene is clear and there was no illegal activity.

